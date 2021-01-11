Kimberley Rotary donates to The Pines

The recent rules that have been put into place to protect us from the contagious coronavirus have changed the world for all of us. This is so true for seniors in care facilities and their families. The greater isolation restrictions needed to protect our special seniors have greatly impacted their lives. The joy of visits from family and friends, the concerts performed by local entertainers, and the freedom to take part in outings have been eliminated or drastically restricted.

When Kimberley Rotary approached the management at the Pines and asked them if there was a way Rotary could help, their response was technology is quickly changing the face of activity programming with seniors and there were definitely needs at the Pines. As they explained, IPads and Smart TV’s are becoming must-haves for every activity/recreation department. A smart TV would allow virtual concerts and other programs and activities (trivia games, movies and other interactive programs). It would also provide access to YouTube videos, senior-focused networks, apps, and other technology to enhance program offerings. Rotary, with thanks to grant funding provided by the Kimberley District Community Foundation (KDCF), purchased the TV above and donated it to the Pines before Christmas.

