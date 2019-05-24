The gazebo at Rotary Park in Kimberley was built with Lobsterfest proceeds. Submitted photo.

Kimberley Rotary Lobsterfest coming June 8

The Gazebo at Rotary Park is up and ready to provide shade and protection from rain showers this summer for visitors to the Splash Park, the Children’s Playground and the picnic area. A wheelchair friendly concrete path from the Arena Parking Lot to the Splash Park and Washrooms will also be installed shortly. These projects have been made possible by past Lobsterfest patrons and the generous local and area businesses who donate items to Rotary’s Annual Lobsterfest Dinner.

READ: Kimberley Rotary hosts Lobsterfest

On June 8th the 10th annual Lobsterfest event will take place at the Kimberley Conference & Athlete Training Centre and let it be known – the Rotary Club knows how to provide an awesome dinner and party. This fantastic dinner of steak plus a whole freshly cooked maritime Lobster with all the trimmings, including desserts and coffee and tea will be sure to please. Live music, the piped in “Parade of the Lobsters”, round tables of 8, decorations and lots of fun are all included.

There will be great deals to be made at the Silent and Live Auctions and good odds at the 50/50 draw and raffles. A few good deals or a little luck and you will have saved more than the cost of the dinner.

Proceeds from this year’s event will be going toward the replacement of aging playground equipment at Rotary Park plus scholarships and support for local youth.

The Kimberley Rotary Club needs your support so they can do great things in our community. Don’t wait to buy your tickets. The Last day to buy tickets is May 30th. More details can be found on the Rotary Club of Kimberley BC Facebook site. https://www.facebook.com/KimberleyRotaryClub. Please share the Rotary Facebook site with your friends.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.kimberleyrotary.org/whats-on . Or, by cash or cheque at Creekside Physiotherapy in Marysville or Bavarian Home Hardware in the Kimberley Platzl. Tickets are $85 and include all service charges and gratuities.


