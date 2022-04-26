Kimberley Rotary LobsterFest returns

Kimberley Rotary LobsterFest in 2017. Bulletin file

The Kimberley Rotary Club is delighted to announce the return of their gala LobsterFest in June. It will take place June 11, 2022 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Kimberley Conference Centre.

A ticket price of $95 gets you a surf and turf dinner — a freshly cooked Maritime lobster and a beef strip loin, complete with sides, dessert, coffee and tea. And live music. Don’t miss the Lobster March parade when the lobsters arrive to the tables.

LobsterFest is an opportunity to help Kimberley Rotary fundraising for community projects. Funds are also raised through silent and live auctions that typically feature some great prizes.

Tickets for Lobsterfest don’t last long. You can get yours, click the link at kimberleyrotary.org.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
