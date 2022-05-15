Kimberley Rotary provides free pancake breakfast on McKim Bike Day

Kimberley Rotary provided a free pancake breakfast on McKIm Bike Day. Photo submitted Kimberley Rotary provided a free pancake breakfast on McKIm Bike Day. Photo submitted McKim students practiced bike safety on bike day. Submitted photo

Last week, McKim Middle School held a School Bike Day. A number of stations were set up to reinforce safe bike habits and allow the students to practice their skills. And Kimberly Rotary was onhand to provide a free pancake breakfast.

Rotary was unable to bring their pancake trailer as it currently sits at the top of the ski hill waiting for enough snow to melt to bring it down. Rotary lent the trailer to Kimberley Alpine Resort after an arsonist took out the main lift for the season. The resort was able to set up outdoor stations to feed skiers thanks to local businesses and organizations lending them tents and the trailer.

As with all outdoor events this spring, the weather was a little dicey for the biking students, but the rain held off and one and all had a great time.