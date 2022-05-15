Kimberley Rotary provides free pancake breakfast on McKim Bike Day

Kimberley Rotary provided a free pancake breakfast on McKIm Bike Day. Photo submittedKimberley Rotary provided a free pancake breakfast on McKIm Bike Day. Photo submitted
Kimberley Rotary provided a free pancake breakfast on McKIm Bike Day. Photo submittedKimberley Rotary provided a free pancake breakfast on McKIm Bike Day. Photo submitted
McKim students practiced bike safety on bike day. Submitted photoMcKim students practiced bike safety on bike day. Submitted photo

Last week, McKim Middle School held a School Bike Day. A number of stations were set up to reinforce safe bike habits and allow the students to practice their skills. And Kimberly Rotary was onhand to provide a free pancake breakfast.

Rotary was unable to bring their pancake trailer as it currently sits at the top of the ski hill waiting for enough snow to melt to bring it down. Rotary lent the trailer to Kimberley Alpine Resort after an arsonist took out the main lift for the season. The resort was able to set up outdoor stations to feed skiers thanks to local businesses and organizations lending them tents and the trailer.

As with all outdoor events this spring, the weather was a little dicey for the biking students, but the rain held off and one and all had a great time.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Previous story
An update on all Healthy Kimberley programs

Just Posted

Kimberley Rotary provided a free pancake breakfast on McKIm Bike Day. Photo submitted
Kimberley Rotary provides free pancake breakfast on McKim Bike Day

A community engagement event held in 2019 for residents to get the chance to review the proposed Swan Ave Park’s features and designs. Healthy Kimberley photo.
An update on all Healthy Kimberley programs

The Wasa Triathlon can involve up to 1000 athletes. Submitted photo
Wasa Triathlon needs volunteers

Jared du Toit. Mackenzie tour image
Kimberley golfer Jared du Toit through first round of US Open qualifying