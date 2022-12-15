Verena Tavers, Coordinator of the Early Years Program and Bellies to Babies Program Lead accepting a cheque from Rotarian Lynn Hauptman.

Kimberley Rotary’s Gift of Christmas campaign raises over $11,000

The Rotary Club of Kimberley’s second Gift of Christmas campaign has wrapped up, and it was another incredible year for community donations. With community donations and Rotary’s contribution, over $11,000 was raised and distributed to local schools and learning centres.

The following amounts were distributed:

  • Selkirk Secondary School $3000
  • McKim Middle School $3000
  • Lindsay Park School $2000
  • Marysville School $2000
  • Early Years Program $1000

Staff at the schools will use the fund and merchandise to create Christmas donations for families in need of a little extra support this year.

The Early Year’s donation will be used to support the Bellies to Babies program.

Bellies to Babies is a free resource program for pregnant women and families

in Kimberley. They offer education and support through the prenatal period and postpartum up to one year. They support the participants by providing drop

in group sessions, individual support, nutritious meals, food support, vitamin supplements, as well as maternity and baby items when available.

In addition to the monetary donations to the schools, Pamela Currie and her group called Dolly and Associates raised funds and had $2500 in merchandise from Canadian Tire Cranbrook donated that included items from toys to appliances.

Kimberley Rotary thanks all who donated to Rotary’s Annual Gift of Christmas to help make the holiday season a little more jolly this year. They also thank the Kimberley branch of Kootenay Savings who accepted donations from the community.

Pictured above with the cheques and merchandise from left to right are Carter Stang, Tanya Stang (Lindsay Park), Clint Dolgopol (Selkirk), Lynn Hauptman (Rotary), Jenn Betts (Bellies to Babies), Kim Machen (McKim), Karen Cowl (Selkirk), Pamela Currie (Dolly and Associates), Rory Abernethy, Nancy Abernethy and Poppy Abernethy (Marysville).
