Kimberley Sacred Heart Catholic Church hosts Star of Christmas event this Saturday

Do you love to have all kinds of goodies in the freezer for Christmas but don’t have time to make them?

Your answer is the Star of Christmas event, hosted by Kimberley Sacred Heart Catholic parishioners. It’s set for this Saturday, November 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This annual tea and bake sale is a must-attend for many in Kimberley, and an opportunity to stock your freezer ahead of the holidays.

Enjoy plates of scrumptious scones with cream fruit, huckleberry jam, cheese, fruit and tea or coffee, served by the ladies and gentlemen of the parish.

And then browse the selection of seasonal delights that have been prepared for you. Tourtiere, Cabbage Rolls, Perogies, European Plum Cakes, Borscht, Antipasto as well as delectable home Baking and a wonderful selection of Preserves. There are also lovely craft items and a door prize.You will definitely want to take a chance on winning one of the exquisite raffle baskets.

he Sacred Heart Catholic Community led by the energy and enthusiasm of the Catholic Women’s League have been working tirelessly in preparation for the event of the year. This annual event is a fundraiser for ongoing maintenance and refurbishing of the church and hall as well as supporting Kimberley charitable initiatives.