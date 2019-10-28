The parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kimberley look forward to serving you at their annual Christmas Star event this Saturday.

Kimberley Sacred Heart Catholic Church hosts Star of Christmas event this Saturday

Stock your freezer with goodies before the holidays

Do you love to have all kinds of goodies in the freezer for Christmas but don’t have time to make them?

Your answer is the Star of Christmas event, hosted by Kimberley Sacred Heart Catholic parishioners. It’s set for this Saturday, November 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This annual tea and bake sale is a must-attend for many in Kimberley, and an opportunity to stock your freezer ahead of the holidays.

Enjoy plates of scrumptious scones with cream fruit, huckleberry jam, cheese, fruit and tea or coffee, served by the ladies and gentlemen of the parish.

And then browse the selection of seasonal delights that have been prepared for you. Tourtiere, Cabbage Rolls, Perogies, European Plum Cakes, Borscht, Antipasto as well as delectable home Baking and a wonderful selection of Preserves. There are also lovely craft items and a door prize.You will definitely want to take a chance on winning one of the exquisite raffle baskets.

he Sacred Heart Catholic Community led by the energy and enthusiasm of the Catholic Women’s League have been working tirelessly in preparation for the event of the year. This annual event is a fundraiser for ongoing maintenance and refurbishing of the church and hall as well as supporting Kimberley charitable initiatives.

Previous story
Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Just Posted

WestJet celebrates inaugural flight between Cranbrook and Vancouver

Regional service was announced last April, with daily flights planned between the two cities

Kimberley Sacred Heart Catholic Church hosts Star of Christmas event this Saturday

Stock your freezer with goodies before the holidays

Teck Resources reports Q3 profit down, plans to cut 500 full-time jobs

Miner’s third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders drops from $1.28 billion to $369 million

MLA anticipates further job loss in resource sector, following Teck announcement

MLA Tom Shypitka says this, “is devastating news for my communities.”

Bavarian Home Hardware completes WildSafeBC Business Smart Pledge

Kimberley’s Bavarian Home Hardware is being congratulated by WildSafeBC for completing their… Continue reading

WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Black Press Media columnist Frank Bucholtz on the fallout for B.C.

Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

Plain cigarette packs to hit shelves as ‘best in the world’ regulations kick in

All packaging will feature the same brown base colour, basic grey text and minimalist layout

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

Most Read