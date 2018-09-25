Kimberley scouts bag 1500 sandbags for fundraising initiative

On Saturday September 22, the local Scouting Groups, accompanied with parents and friends, bagged 1500 sand bags. The enthusiastic participants topped the day off at noon with hotdogs and juice refreshments. All participating local merchants, Townsite Grocery, Mark Creek Market, Kimberley Shell, Centex, Save on Foods, Kimberley Building Supplies and Kimberley Esso are now stocked with Scouts Canada Bags. Watch for the Logo and know you are supporting local youth. Bags are $5.00 each. (Submitted file).

