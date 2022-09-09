Kimberley Scouts gearing up for winter sandbag program

Submitted

It is the season when the Kimberley Scouts begin to “be prepared” for winter. We would like to thank Salvador Readymix for their ongoing support with the supply of bedding sand for this winter’s sandbag supply. The sand arrived Tuesday and bagging is being planned for the upcoming weeks. Also to be thanked for the success of this project are the community businesses who support our youth through sales. If you support Mark Creek Market, Kimberley Shell, Home Hardware Kimberley Building Supply, Centex Mini Mart and Save on Foods you are supporting merchants who support our youth. These merchants sell Scout Sandbags for winter traction and sidewalks. If the bag you purchase has a Scout logo, the proceeds go to local youth. No Scout logo means a missed opportunity to provide local support for our youth and a caring business. Scouting thanks you.