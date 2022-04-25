Kimberley Scouts making Camp Stone available for third party rentals again

Camp Stone is ideally set up for group camping and events. Photo submitted

The Kimberley Scouts are pleased to announce that after a two year break they will once again be offering third party rentals of Camp Stone this summer. The camp has been used by community members for over 40 years as place for weddings, company picnics and family reunions.

If you would like to rent Camp Stone this summer please call 250-427-7640 beginning May 2 at 9 a.m.

The Kimberley Scouts are also pleased to announce that they are coming back strong after breaking for the pandemic.The group is looking forward to growing next year.

After leasing Camp Stone to Scouts Canada for many years, Teck Cominco donated it in June 2001 When the Sullivan Mine was closing. The agreement stipulates that it be used for recreational purposes and not sold for 80 years.

