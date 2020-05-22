Kimberley Scouts participate in ‘Camp In’

What is Scouting about if not the opportunity to go camping? During a pandemic, that has to look a little different.

On Saturday May 16th, the local Kimberley Scouting Sections had their first ever “Camp In”, where youths in Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Ventures set up tents and shelters in their homes or yards. Hot dogs, the makings for smores and hot cocoas were delivered to each registered participant and they all attended a virtual campfire over zoom. The kids shared what they enjoyed about how things were different, listened to stories and did a modified advancement ceremony.

