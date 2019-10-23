Kimberley Scouts sandbag fundraiser

As reported previously in the Bulletin, Kimberley Scouts including Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Ventures, spent Saturday filling sandbags at Resker Hall in Marysville.

Many volunteers came out to help and it is estimated that 1000 bags were filled, enough to keep generous local vendors supplied for the season.

“It’s hard work for all involved, but youths, parents, leaders and community members band together to make quick work of the big job, which is Kimberley Scoutings largest local fundraiser,” said Jenna Gyurkovits, Group Commissioner for Kimberley Scouts. “Members of the local Military Ames Organization came out and put their backs into it and, as always, are a model example of service to the community.

“Special thanks are also due to Salvador Sand and Gravel for the generous donation of all the sand, and to Kimberley Building Supply for the lumber wrap and pallets needed for storage of the bags. This fundraiser would also not be possible without the kind service of the local vendors who donate their sidewalk space and valuable time to collect the sales, and provide 100% of the money raised directly into local scouting. Please consider supporting the following businesses, as by doing so, you’re also supporting local youth: Mark Creek Market, Kimberley Shell, Kimberley Building Supply, Kimberley Centex Market, Save on Foods and Kimberley Esso. The final thanks goes out to the community of Kimberley and everyone who purchases a sandbag and funds Scouting in our area. Purchasing a sandbag with the Scout logo shows your support. “



