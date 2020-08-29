Kimberley Scouts to offer outdoor only activities this fall

The First Kimberley Group of Scouts Canada will be running youth programs this fall, with numerous precautions and safety protocols in place. Under the safety guidelines and following provincial recommendations, starting September 1, 2020, Scouts Canada will be moving to Stage 2 of its step-by-step return to Scouting. This means that in-person Scouting will be allowed but outdoors only and with a cap on group size. This measured return to in-person activity mitigates the risk of COVID-19 transmission for youth and volunteers, with participation being completely voluntary. The Scouts believe that members should participate in Scouting when they and their families feel comfortable.

As Canada’s largest youth organization, they are deeply committed to showing leadership in the area of child and youth safety.

Scouting is open to boys and girls as follows:

Beaver Scouts – ages 5-7. Discover adventures like camping, hiking, playing games and enjoying campfires. Make great new friends along the way, along with lasting memories! Beaver Scouts will need two committed fulltime volunteers in order to run.

Cub Scouts – ages 8-10. Embark on outdoor adventures like hikes, weekend camps and canoeing. As a Pack, Cubs are encouraged to try new and exciting activities including STEM projects and cultural experiences.

Scouts – ages 11-14. Blaze your own trail. Delve into more leadership opportunities and develop self-confidence by planning adventures with your Troop and giving back to the community in a meaningful way.

Venturer Scouts – ages 15-17. Push your potential. Develop life skills to climb the mountain of your goals and reach your personal summit, embarking on greater expeditions and acquiring real-world experience.

Volunteers – ages 14+. Gain new skills, join a community and help youth experience countless firsts as they develop into confident and capable individuals.

All current Scouts Canada memberships have been extended until December 31, 2020.

For new members … Scouts Canada is making it possible for new youth to join Scouts for a free trial until December 31, 2020. Sign-up for the free trial will begin after September 1, 2020 at https://www.scouts.ca/join/register.html

As always, adult assistance is vital to success. Beaver Scouts need adults, but the other sections are ready to go. Consider becoming a Scouter!

www.scouts.ca for more information