Salvador has donated four loads of sand to the Kimberley Scouts so they can begin bagging sand bags for sale. Photo submitted.

Salvador has donated four loads of sand to the Kimberley Scouts so they can begin bagging sand bags for sale. Photo submitted.

Kimberley Scouts will be preparing sand bags for sale

It’s hard to believe we have to start thinking of icy roads already, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. The Kimberley Scouts have received four loads of bedding sand, donated by Salvador, to kick-start their sandbag project this year.

Due to COVID the Scouts will be expanding the bagging to include Minor Hockey as well as Scouting members. Sales outlets are as they were last year, Mark Creek Market, Kimberley Shell, Kimberley Building Supply, Centex Mini Mart and Save on Foods. As always, the Scout logo assures that your purchase of a sandbag goes to local youth. Bagging will be happening soon.

Look for the logo to support local merchants assisting local youth, and be prepared. Winter is coming.

Previous story
So long, Mr. Bob James

Just Posted

A Royal Ontario Museum fieldwork crew are seen extracting a shale slab containing a fossil of Titanokorys gainesi in the mountains of Kootenay National Park, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-ROM, Jean-Bernard Caron, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare Kootenay fossil find shines new light on the evolution of bigness

Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook, one of Golden Life's senior's living residences. Golden Life is taking acute precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep their residents and staff safe. Photo taken from www.goldenlife.ca
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Joseph Creek Village

Salvador has donated four loads of sand to the Kimberley Scouts so they can begin bagging sand bags for sale. Photo submitted.
Kimberley Scouts will be preparing sand bags for sale

x
Letters: All of us have a responsibility to keep ourselves as healthy as possible