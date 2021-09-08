Kimberley Scouts will be preparing sand bags for sale

Salvador has donated four loads of sand to the Kimberley Scouts so they can begin bagging sand bags for sale. Photo submitted.

It’s hard to believe we have to start thinking of icy roads already, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. The Kimberley Scouts have received four loads of bedding sand, donated by Salvador, to kick-start their sandbag project this year.

Due to COVID the Scouts will be expanding the bagging to include Minor Hockey as well as Scouting members. Sales outlets are as they were last year, Mark Creek Market, Kimberley Shell, Kimberley Building Supply, Centex Mini Mart and Save on Foods. As always, the Scout logo assures that your purchase of a sandbag goes to local youth. Bagging will be happening soon.

Look for the logo to support local merchants assisting local youth, and be prepared. Winter is coming.