Kimberley Search and Rescue visits Purcell Preschool and Daycare

On February 25, three volunteers from Kimberley Search and Rescue (KimSAR) paid a visit to children in the Forest School program at Purcell Preschool + Daycare. The KimSAR team gave the children a tour of their truck, explained essential rescue equipment, and displayed the items they stock in their backpack to be prepared in the wilderness. The lights and sirens were huge source of excitement as well. A primary learning outcome for children in the Forest School program was learning the four important steps to be safe while on adventures:

1) tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back;

2) tell that person when you’ve returned safely;

3) be prepared with a backpack of essential items; and

4) hug a tree if you get lost and stay there until help arrives.

Thanks to for an exciting and educational visit, KimSAR.