Kimberley Skating Club presents Winter Ice Show

All the ice show performers. Photos submittedAll the ice show performers. Photos submitted
The CanSkate Blue Group wait for their cue.The CanSkate Blue Group wait for their cue.
The CanSkate Red GroupThe CanSkate Red Group
Evan Jiang prepares for his solo.Evan Jiang prepares for his solo.
Kate Moody prepares for her solo.Kate Moody prepares for her solo.
The Rising Star group.The Rising Star group.
Cranbrook Club group.Cranbrook Club group.

Bulletin Staff

The Kimberley Skating Club presented their Winter Ice Show this past Saturday evening, the largest show they have presented in five years.

There were 75 skaters on the ice which includes 68 skaters from Kimberley Skating Club and 7 from Cranbrook Skating Club.

“We are so grateful that the City of Kimberley and Columbia Basin Trust are sponsoring this ice show to offset part of the major costs.,” said Rebecca He from the skating club.

“We would like also thanks to the following; without you, this show would not be possible – our three dedicated and hard-working Coaches Jessica, Kelsey, and Daniela. Our Skaters, Volunteers, and Parents.

“To all of you in our audience; Grandparents and family friends, along with the Kimberley & Cranbrook Communities, thank you for attending and we hope you enjoyed the show.

“Finally, again a huge thank you to our skaters who put on an amazing show.”

