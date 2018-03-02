Kimberley student athlete wins bursary at BC Winter Games

16 outstanding youth leaders were recognized with a Coast Capital Savings Leadership Bursary at the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 BC Winter Games in Kamloops.

One of the winners was Emery Hoko from Kimberley, who competed in Gymnastics at the Games.

The bursary recipients were chosen from over 100 applicants for their significant achievements in sport and education and most importantly for their leadership contributions to their schools, community, or sport associations. The recipients are from communities across the province and their leadership involvement includes service with student councils, community events, food banks, fundraising, coaching, and officiating, to name a few.

The BC Games provides our youth with the opportunity to not only challenge themselves but also with the opportunity to build connections with each other and with their community,” said Ian Thomas, Interim Chief Member Experience Officer with Coast Capital Savings. “That is why Coast Capital Savings is pleased reward the hard work and sacrifice of 16 outstanding athletes at these Games. These young people have demonstrated high levels of athletics achievement coupled with exemplary community leadership and commitment to their education.”

The BC Winter Games are an important opportunity for sport development, but through sport, these 16 accomplished young people are also learning lifelong skills of commitment and leadership.

“These young leaders are truly impressive in what they contribute to their communities while also spending significant time training for their sport,” said Kelly Mann, President and CEO of the BC Games Society. “We are proud to recognize these BC Games participants and we look forward to see the impact each one of them makes in the future.”

