Kimberley students weeding Mark Creek

The Selkirk Leadership class with teacher Scott McInnis pulled invasive plants on the banks of Mark Creek. Photo courtesy Mainstreams

Back in the spring, a group of Selkirk teachers agreed to work with Mainstreams Environmental Society to enhance their courses in keeping with the new BC Ministry of Education curriculum guidelines.

BC Ministry of Education’s new curriculum is founded on 4-guiding principles:

• Develop core competencies that support life-long learning

• Emphasize key concepts that support life-long learning

• Focus on place-based community-connected learning

• Integrate First People’s principles of learning/aboriginal values

Laura and Jim Duncan met with four Selkirk teachers to design a program called Water and Climate Primer. It incorporates a number of Mainstreams nine school programs as well as custom curriculum designed to meet course-specific needs.

The subjects involved so far are Leadership, Outdoor Education, Geography, Physical Education, French and Chemistry.

Mainstreams is able to provide educational services to schools because of the funding we receive from a variety of sources. Water and Climate Primer was able to get off the ground because of generous funding by Fortis BC this year.

As part of this new program, Selkirk Leadership class with teacher Scott McInnis pulled invasive plants on the banks of Mark Creek by the new log bridge adjacent to the Platzl. This is one of three planned pulls.