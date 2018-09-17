Kimberley Terry Fox Run raises $1,150 for Terry Fox Foundation

The Kimberley Terry Fox Run took place on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at noon, starting at Centennial Hall. Despite the rainy weather, 30 people were in attendance and $1,150 was raised for the Terry Fox Foundation.
The Kimberley Terry Fox Run took place on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at noon, starting at Centennial Hall. Despite the rainy weather, 30 people were in attendance and $1,150 was raised for the Terry Fox Foundation.
The Kimberley Terry Fox Run took place on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018… Continue reading
Cranbrook police investigating after home invasion over the weekend
Four of Kimberley’s six current Council members are seeking re-election this October… Continue reading
JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters went on a road trip to the… Continue reading
The nomination period to declare a run for municipal office closed on… Continue reading
The Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ B.C. Games have officially come to an end.
86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons
Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.
The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders
Critics say federal plans may leave out other species, local needs
A man, woman and baby were forced against their will into a car with several naked people inside
Only provincially-run store will be in Kamloops
Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar
The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.
JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters went on a road trip to the…
The Kimberley Terry Fox Run took place on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018…
86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons
Critics say federal plans may leave out other species, local needs
Creator of bakery, restaurant and winery is also an avid antique car collector
Kimberley’s tennis players had a successful showing at the 55+ Summer Games…
Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.