$1,150 was raised for the Terry Fox Foundation at the Kimberley Terry Fox run this past Sunday. (Scott Sommerville file).

Kimberley Terry Fox Run raises $1,150 for Terry Fox Foundation

The Kimberley Terry Fox Run took place on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at noon, starting at Centennial Hall. Despite the rainy weather, 30 people were in attendance and $1,150 was raised for the Terry Fox Foundation.

 

City Councillor (and Mayor Candidate) Albert Hoglund speaking with some of the runners at this year’s Terry Fox run. (Scott Sommerville file).

MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app

