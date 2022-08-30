Kimberley Thrift Shop leading the way on mural project

Volunteers at the Kimberley Thrift Shop have grown a big idea from what began as a simple window paint touch up. The touch has grown into beautification of the Platzl back alley with murals on the backs of businesses.

Ann McBain, Head Coordinator from the Thrift Shop explains the she contacted Kimberley resident Sheila Milloy to do the original painting.

“This started out with my asking Sheila if she would paint the front window frames and back entrances of our thrift shop to spruce up the appearance and cover up some graffiti. When I mentioned perhaps a bit of art on the back entrance as a way to deter future malicious graffiti, she came up with the idea of expanding this to other businesses.

“Several businesses downtown have been contacted and have expressed interest. Many do not own their building but would have to forward the information to their landlord. There is a long way to go yet but step by step the initiative is garnering a lot of local interest. “

It is hoped the art can be created by youth in Kimberley schools. There is still a lot of work to be done on the planning but the Auxiliary is reaching out asking for businesses interested in some back wall beautification to contact Sheila at sheilamilloy@gmail.com



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter