Kimberley Underground Mining Railway Community Appreciation Weekend Sep 7-8th

“Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railroad” will again have a Community Appreciation Weekend, operating at reduced fares, said Mick Henningson, Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society President.

“We will be providing yet another reason to be in Kimberley next weekend to complement other First Saturday Activities. And, of course, Bicycle Races are also happening next weekend. We will be running our 10 a.m. Express Trains to the Resort and back with all seats just $10 including taxes. The 1.75 hour Mining and Powerhouse Tours at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. will be reduced to $20 for adults and just $10 for youth and children. And, of course, Dogs and Children 3 and under are always free.

Henningson said the Railway was having a fairly good season with almost 9,500 people (and 40 dogs!) having ridden the train up to the end of last weekend. He also added work on the current projects was going well. The major restoration and preservation of the Sullivan Mine Powerhouse brick work and many windows is progressing well but is a huge job and will take until the fall of 2020 to complete. The Boiler Display Project, consisting of the erection and repair of two 100 year old boilers of riveted construction, is nearing completion.