Highland dancers took a break from entertaining at last year’s tea to enjoy some goodies. Submitted file.

Kimberley United Church Women present 60th Annual Scottish Tea

A long time Kimberley tradition continues on February 2, 2019, as the United Church Women once again present the Scottish Tea. This year will be the 60th time the UCW have hosted the tea.

The UCW hosted the first tea at teh suggestion of a Mrs. Don Duff, according to UCW member Myra Farquhar, an d a tradition was born.

The tea will be at the Kimberley United Church on February 2 at 12 to 2 p.m. Enjoy specialty food and Scottish goodies such as scones, Scotch pancakes, ‘Rocks’ (spice cookie), oat cakes, cheese straws and Welsh cakes.

Liela Cooper’s Scottish dancers will be there to entertain, and pipers azs well.

Admission is $8 per person. All proceeds go to United Church charities.

