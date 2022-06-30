Kimberley volunteer Jim Webster chosen as Grand Marshal of JulyFest parade

JulyFest has announced that they have chosen a Grand Marshal for this year’s annual homecoming parade. He is none other than Kimberley super-volunteer Jim Webster.

With JulyFest being an almost entirely volunteer run operation — you can sign up for this year by emailing JulyFestVolunteers@gmail.com — Karen Cetinski of Rocky Mountain Event Planners felt it was important to recognize volunteers as the heartbeat of the community.

Webster has certainly spent the majority of his time volunteering. He has been involved with projects both big and small, from hosting national and international orienteering events to donating a sunflower painting to raise funds for Ukraine.

He has sold vintage ski chairs from the Kimberley Alpine Resort to raise funds for a park, he has worked towards creating that park in Marysville. Webster was involved in the 2007 and 2014 BC Orienteering Championships, the 2010 North American Orienteering Championships, dozens of local trail running and local orienteering events, years of Round the Mountain, the Turkey Run-off, the Dusty Downhill, Symphony on the Mountain, trail mapping and map making. He helped with the Kimberley Pipe Band 90th Anniversary Tattoo in 2017.

When he was honoured by Kimberley Rotary a few years ago for his volunteer work, he said, “I actually like to organize events and get people to get involved. I don’t actually like to do a lot of work, but I do get excited about ideas. Then I get in too far to go back because I haven’t learned to keep my mouth shut.”

Come out for the Cranbrook Kia JulyFest Homecoming Parade on Saturday, July 16, 2022 and give the Grand Marshal a hearty cheer.

