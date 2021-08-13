Kimberley volunteers sew Quilts of Valour

Quilts of Valour began wrapping quilts around service members, both retired and active, in 2006. To date they have presented 17,112 quilts, in recognition of their service.

The QOV Foundation was founded in the USA in 2003 by the mother of a soldier, Catherine Roberts. The idea of QOV was to comfort veterans and ward off “war demons” that trouble them.

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames has been presenting quilts to area veterans for more than five years. She finds each presentation and in her words, an absolute honour.

Where do the quilts come from? From volunteers across the country, who take the time to sew them, and donate them to pass on to veterans. Postnikoff wants to particularly thank a group of Kimberley quilters who have made many of the quilts she presents.

“Debbie Donnon and her mother Mary Frick own the Sew Creative fabric store in Kimberley,” she said. “They have both sewn for Quilts of Valour, donated quilts and they carry the popular Oh Canada line of fabric that is loved for its patriotic patterns.

A group of ladies meet at Sew Creative weekly as well and have also given so selflessly of their time and resources to support Quilts of Valour.

“Thank you all so much for helping us make this most deserving honour possible,” Postnikoff said.

Sew Creative also carries Hug Blocks for QOV. You can purchase a block, all ready to sew, sew it and donate it back. These blocks are then put into Hug Block quilts and quilts from across the nation.

If you would like to donate a quilt or nominate someone you know to receive one, contact Cindy Postnikoff at 250-919-3137.

READ: Kimberley RCMP member and veteran receives Quilt of Valour



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter