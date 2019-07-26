Kimberley We Paint group presents watercolour workshop

The Kimberley We Paint group in cooperation with the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance are please to present a fresh and exciting look at watercolour painting through the eyes of well-known workshop presenter, Susan Woolgar.

Susan Woolgar was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in 1955 and raised in Calgary. Her interest in the arts began at a very young age, and she knew she wanted to pursue it as a career by the time she entered high school.

Upon graduating from the Alberta College of Art in 1977 (Diploma of Applied Arts), Susan embarked on a career in visual communications. She began by working and freelancing for various advertising firms in Calgary, but soon realized she wanted to focus on creating her own art. Her work appears in several galleries across western Canada, including the Artym Gallery in Invermere.

Once she found herself immersed in Calgary’s fine art community, she began to draw inspiration from nature. Susan is influenced by the variety of landscapes found here in Canada, and loves to create works based on these beautiful locations.

In addition to creating her own work, Susan also teaches throughout Alberta and BC. Recently, she travelled to Louisiana to teach her “Abstracting the Landscape” course and looks forward to future international travel. She also taught a recent course in Invermere. Although she has been focusing on acrylics, her classes range from watercolours and pastels to mixed media and print making.

Susan continues to work towards an artistic vision that is continually changing and growing. She believes that she will always be adapting her style, and looks forward to the challenge of creating new pieces.

Susan will guide us through several exercises to stretch our imagination and skills, exploring the interaction of mediums and bringing our work to a new level of creativity. The workshop will have lots of individual instruction time as well as painting time. It will include demos, video, written material and critiques, all presented in an atmosphere of encouragement and fun. This weekend workshop will enable emerging and established artists of the basin to expand their skill sets in order to produce possible artwork for upcoming local exhibitions.

The We Paint group has been fortunate to receive a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust and the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance, which will enable basin artists to access this level of instruction at a very reasonable rate. While the goals of the group are to share ideas, build skills, provide encouragement and camaraderie in artistic endeavors, a main focus is to increase knowledge. Local artists have been engaged on a regular basis to share expertise informally, however, the group has also hosted a variety of workshops in the past which further these goals.

We Paint is an inclusive group of men and women of various ages using various mediums. For the past fifteen years they have been meeting on a weekly basis at Centre 64 where their work is frequently exhibited at gallery shows. They take part in First Saturday art markets in the Platzl during summer months. The group also contribute to Centre 64 fundraising projects such as “Give Us a Lift” and “Take a Seat”

For further information or to register for this workshop please contact Kimberley Arts Council at Centre 64 either by e-mail ( info@kimberleyarts.com ) or phone (250-427-4919). The workshop will take place September 13-15, 2019 and the cost is $175.00 + GST. The registration deadline is August 31.