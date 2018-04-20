Kimberley will go the distance with cardboard boats

For the Bulletin

Time to save your cardboard and unroll your duct tape for the 5th Annual Kimberley Aquatic Centre Cardboard Boat Race on Friday, June 22 at 2:00 pm. Children of ages 0 up to 100 years of age can construct a “sea-worthy” boat made of only cardboard, duct tape and permanent markers. They will challenge other racers across the length of the pool (25 meters) to win prizes.

Winning categories are Speedy Freak (first to finish), Dive Bomb (fastest sinker), Slow Poke (last to finish), Say What (Weirdest Name), Show Boat (most spectacular design), Set to Sail (most innovated) and new this year is a Corporate Challenge Category.

“Every year this event gets bigger and bigger and with the new Corporate Challenge category, 100% of the entry fees will be going to the Swim for Fun …Fit for Life Program, a financial assistance program to offer lessons and program opportunities for families in need. We want to make sure that everyone is able to access the centre and there are not any barriers.” Whether you are a boat builder, a sailor, a business, or a spectator come out and have some fun at the pool!” Says Ilo Van Gilder, Aquatic Coordinator.

For more information on the race or to sponsor this event contact us at ivangilder@kimberley.ca or call 250-427-2982. What can you make that will go the distance?