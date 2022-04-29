Kimberley wins the Search for B.C.’s Best Small Town contest

After weeks of voting, and Kimberley steadily eliminating all competition, it was announced today by CBC that Kimberley was the winner of The Search for B.C.’s Best Small Town.

The contest launched in March 2022, and during the course of the voting, Kimberley came out on top in head to head battles with Invermere, Rossland, Fernie, Nelson, Osoyoos, Smithers and Ucluelet.

“Kimberley really engaged with this competition and it’s been a lot of fun to be a part of,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “Our community has been hit hard this past winter not only due to the pandemic but also the fact that Kimberley experienced two arson events, one at the Gymnastics Centre and another that took out our main ski lift for the entire season. This contest became a real rallying point for the community. It’s not only great for Kimberley but for the Kootenays in general!”

CBC is in Kimberley today to celebrate the news with local residents with special prizes and CBC Vancouver News at 6 with host Dan Burritt will broadcast live from the Platzl.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter