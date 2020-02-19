Kimberley Youth Action Network hosts climate event

Last week (February 12, 2020), the Kimberley Youth Action Network hosted a climate change event at Centre 64.

The event featured Climate Action Leader Laura Sacks, who will be presenting on climate change solutions – Must We Change? Can We Change? Will We Change?

Sacks, who holds degrees in geology and environmental sciences, with additional coursework on climate science, policy and sustainability, led off the presentation outlining historical climate science and using data to illustrate and extrapolate the rise in global temperature.

Sacks also spoke about solutions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the need to transition to renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

The event also featured a number of local organizations with information booths. KYAN itself had a booth explaining their whitebark pine project.

Admission to the event was by donation to KYAN Environmental Action Team initiatives. Funds raised will help a few of the KYAN students travel to Victoria with the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, where they will have an opportunity to meet with MLAs.

