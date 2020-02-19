Kimberley Youth Action Network hosts climate event

Last week (February 12, 2020), the Kimberley Youth Action Network hosted a climate change event at Centre 64.

The event featured Climate Action Leader Laura Sacks, who will be presenting on climate change solutions – Must We Change? Can We Change? Will We Change?

Sacks, who holds degrees in geology and environmental sciences, with additional coursework on climate science, policy and sustainability, led off the presentation outlining historical climate science and using data to illustrate and extrapolate the rise in global temperature.

Sacks also spoke about solutions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the need to transition to renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

The event also featured a number of local organizations with information booths. KYAN itself had a booth explaining their whitebark pine project.

Admission to the event was by donation to KYAN Environmental Action Team initiatives. Funds raised will help a few of the KYAN students travel to Victoria with the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, where they will have an opportunity to meet with MLAs.

With a file from Trevor Crawley


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
WATCH: The second-annual Kimberley Flannel Fest in photos and video

Just Posted

Kimberley Youth Action Network hosts climate event

Last week (February 12, 2020), the Kimberley Youth Action Network hosted a… Continue reading

WATCH: The second-annual Kimberley Flannel Fest in photos and video

The second-annual Kimberley Flannel Fest took over the Platzl over the weekend,… Continue reading

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway reports on season

Lots of restoration projects underway

City of Kimberley planning expansion of 4th Ave. pathway

The City of Kimberley will be applying to two separate grants with… Continue reading

Nitros win two over the weekend

Two more wins will see the Dynamiters beat Revelstoke for league title

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

Police narrow down timeline in death of woman in West Kootenay

West Kootenay Traffic Services and BC Coroners Service working on the case

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Most Read