Kimberley’s annual field allocation meeting cancelled

Groups wishing to use city play fields this season must apply by email

In a year not under a provincial health order, users of city parks and play fields for the summer season would attend a Play Field Allocation meeting. This year’s was scheduled for March 31, 2021.

However, due to COVID-19 that meeting has been cancelled.

All organizations and/or groups (baseball, soccer, football, rugby, volleyball, frisbee, concerts, movies, festivals, events, etc.), wishing to utilize the City of Kimberley Parks and/or Playfields in 2021 should email the Operations Desk at operations@kimberley.ca to request a copy of the 2021 Park-Playfield User Rental Agreement & Rules along with the Covid Return to Sport Safety Plan.

All users are asked to submit their requests to the Operations Desk by 12:00pm on Friday, April 2nd, 2021.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter