Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up

The Platzl Light Up is always a special event in Kimberley and this year was no different as a huge crowd braved the cold to ring in the holiday season.

“It’s a heart-warming community event that the Chamber is proud to be a part of,” The Chamber of Commerce told the Bulletin. “It was truly special to see so many people out enjoying the magic of it.”

The Chamber expressed their gratitude to the Kimberley Community Church, who poured nearly 500 hot chocolates, and the support of Columbia Basin Trust and the City of Kimberley who make the night possible. They also praised the Selkirk Secondary Choir for their “moving performance” that got the night going.

Credit for the beautiful and festive decorations go to Denai from Arrow and Axe, they were truly amazing this year.

“Lastly, Santa was first class and deserves a huge round of applause,” the Chamber said. “Thanks to everyone who came down and we look forward to seeing you all next year.