Kimberley’s arts scene loses one of its own

Kimberley’s art scene lost one of its own recently, with the passing of Twila Austin on September 5, 2020. Twila and her husband of 57 years, Tony, established Dragon’s Rest Working Studios, Gallery and Dragon Iron Forge in Kimberley in 1994.

The Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 issued a statement saying that Twila was part of Kimberley’s arts community and Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 for many years.

“We remember her as a strong, warm hearted, gentle, creative woman with a twinkle in her eyes.”

The Arts Council also announced that husband Tony has created a cozy space in the upper gallery where people can go to remember Twila and enjoy her artwork.

Part of the exhibit is a small collection of Twila’s beautiful art pieces many of which are for sale. 50% of the proceeds of the sales will be donated to the Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64.

Twila was born in Dover, Kansas, met and married her engineer husband in Golden, Colorado in 1963 and followed him from mine to mine. In 1965 they immigrated to Canada, first to Stewart, then Vancouver, Calgary, Fernie and Elkford on to Fort McMurray, finally retiring to Kimberley in 1987.Then they went to Japan for seven years teaching English as a Second Language and studying Japanese arts.

She is Survived by her loving husband Tony; children: Craig (Marie) Son: Jason (Jen), Laura (Hugh) Daughters: Drennen, Janelle & Caeli MacPherson, Juliet, Tania (John) Austin- Albert, 5 Great Grandchildren and a Great- Great-Grand Daughter. Predeceased by her parents John and Gladys Henderson, sister Viva Anne, brother Rex and sons Michael and John-Angus.