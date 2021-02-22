Kimberley’s Ashley Taylor advances to Inked Magazine contest quarter finals

Kimberley’s Ashlee Taylor has taken first place in her grouping of contestants and advanced to the quarter finals, bringing her closer to the grand prize of becoming Inked Magazine’s cover girl and winning $20,000.

If you’d like to place a vote to get Taylor closer to her goal, you can vote once per day at this link https://cover.inkedmag.com/2021/ashlee-7

Votes can also be paid for, at a minimum of $10 USD with $1 equalling two votes.

“This is a huge huge week so everything counts and I’m determined now to go as far as possible,” Taylor said.