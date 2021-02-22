Kimberley's Ashlee Taylor advances to the quarter finals of the contest to become tattoo publication Inked Magazine's cover girl and win $20,000. Photo submitted.

Kimberley’s Ashley Taylor advances to Inked Magazine contest quarter finals

Kimberley’s Ashlee Taylor has taken first place in her grouping of contestants and advanced to the quarter finals, bringing her closer to the grand prize of becoming Inked Magazine’s cover girl and winning $20,000.

READ MORE: Kimberley’s Ashlee Taylor seeks votes for chance to be Inked Magazine cover girl

If you’d like to place a vote to get Taylor closer to her goal, you can vote once per day at this link https://cover.inkedmag.com/2021/ashlee-7

Votes can also be paid for, at a minimum of $10 USD with $1 equalling two votes.

“This is a huge huge week so everything counts and I’m determined now to go as far as possible,” Taylor said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man rescues dog that was trapped for 43 hours inside hidden well

Just Posted

Kimberley's Ashlee Taylor advances to the quarter finals of the contest to become tattoo publication Inked Magazine's cover girl and win $20,000. Photo submitted.
Kimberley’s Ashley Taylor advances to Inked Magazine contest quarter finals

Kimberley’s Ashlee Taylor has taken first place in her grouping of contestants… Continue reading

There have been dramatic improvements in water quality indicators in Mark Creek and the St. Mary River since the 1970s as a result of Teck implementing water collection and treatment strategies. Teck photo
Teck Sullivan team to host a second round of online information sessions

Additional questions on groundwater issues will be answered

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

The community of ʔaq̓am, ʔaq̓amnik’ Elementary School, Ktunaxa Nation Council staff and Columbia Outdoor School will develop outdoor environmental education programs that highlight history, culture and stewardship, with support from Columbia Basin Trust.
Columbia Basin Trust awards funding for regional environmental projects

The Columbia Basin Trust’s Environment Grants program is awarding $650,000 in funding… Continue reading

Dennis Schick on the Phoenix Coyotes hockey card. Submitted
Kimberley Dynamiter’s Dennis Schick a class act

By Anthony Dransfeld Dennis Schick came to the Kimberley Dynamiters training camp… Continue reading

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

Snow falls as people listen to speeches before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver on February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pacific system to roll over parts of B.C., bringing wind, heavy rain or snow

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721. Photo: Trail Times
2 teens in hospital, woman charged after early-morning stabbing in Castlegar home

Castlegar police report the two teenagers are recovering in hospital

Tim and Yvonne Everson see Callie after she went missing for 43 hours. (Wade Deisman photo)
B.C. man rescues dog that was trapped for 43 hours inside hidden well

At first, Wade Deisman thought his neighbour got a new puppy, but the barking didn’t stop.

Pictured is a photocopy, of a photocopy, of the photo taken when the foundation was being laid for the Fort Steele Diamond Jubilee Hospital in 1897. The hospital has the distinction of being the first public hospital opened in the Southeast Kootenay. The original version of the photo is in a museum in Victoria. (Corey Bullock file)
Farm Life: A trove of history from the area’s first hospital

The Fort Steele Diamond Jubilee Hospital was built in 1897

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, reaches for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dubois scores 2, including OT winner, as Jets edge Canucks 4-3

Elias Pettersson nets a pair for Vancouver

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Most Read