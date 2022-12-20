Santa will be touring Kimberley with the Fire Department on Christmas Eve. Paul Rodgers file

Kimberley’s Christmas Eve Santa tour with Fire Department

Bulletin staff

Santa Claus has called on the Kimberley Fire Department to help with his Christmas Eve Tour of Kimberley.

“I am so excited to tour through Kimberley again this year,” said Santa in a call with the Fire Chief. “Please make sure everyone stays back from the touring vehicles as we want to make sure everyone stays safe! See you soon!”

You can track Santa’s route by opening a web browser (Google Chrome works best) and typing SANTAFD.APP in the address bar. Santa’s helpers will also be updating the route on the Kimberley Fire Department Facebook page.

Santa’s route and approximate times are as follows:

Marysville: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Forest Crowne: 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Blarchmont: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Chapman Camp: 7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Downtown (including Halpin): 7:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Townsite: 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Ski Hill: 9:00 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

See you on Christmas Eve!

