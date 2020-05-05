Kimberley’s Ed Purves was recently recognized for 50 years service to Scouting. Photo contributed.

Kimberley’s Ed Purves honoured for 50 years of service to Scouting

Ed Purves has been a key volunteer with Scouts Canada in Kimberley for 50 years and recently received recognition for his service. Ed has been a steady contributor to the upkeep on Camp Stone, having performed tremendous amounts of work on the 125 acre site. He has felled hazard trees, provided firewood for hundreds of events and made installations and repairs of every kind imaginable. He is resourceful and talented, always willing and able to get the difficult work done.

Ed makes an equally impressive contribution to fundraising. Organizing sandbag filling and distribution is one area of notable results. If you have ever purchased a Scout sandbag, Ed has had a hand in it. Ed’s efforts have generated significant revenues – all funds that directly impact the youth and Kimberley Scouting’s ability to operate smoothly. Ed is a key player at every step of the way, working tirelessly all year round.

Respected for his many abilities, Ed is capable of very hard work while providing thoughtful insight on sensitive subjects. A proponent of fair play, doing things right the first time and focusing on what matters, Ed is an invaluable resource to Kimberley Scouting, says fellow Scout volunteer Gene McIvor.

