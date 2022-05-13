Kimberley’s Farmers’ Market begins June 16, 2022.

Kimberley’s Farmers’ Market season just around the corner

Wildsight urges vendors to register for upcoming season

There is no doubt where the “got to be there” place in Kimberley is on summer Thursday evenings. It’s the Kimberley Farmers’ Market, held weekly through the summer, and beginning June 16, 5 to 7:30 p.m. The last market will be September 15, 2022.

The markets are held downtown on Howard Street and feature fresh, local food, local crafts, live music and more. The market is a venue for small scale farmers and specialty food producers to market their wares,

Wildsight, which runs the market, is encouraging those who want to take part to register online.

If you are considering displaying our wares at the market there is a BC Farmers’ Market Hatch & Hype program that will give a fee table at Kimberley’s market for emerging food vendors or existing food vendors with new products. This gives vendors an opportunity to test a product, or product line, at a free table.

Free resources for participating vendors include the use of a Hatch & Hype branded tent kit and promotional materials provided by the BCAFM at the Kimberley Farmers’ Market, as well as access to resources and sponsorship opportunities.

Space is limited to one vendor at the Hatch and Hype table on each market night. If you’re interested in signing up for a table or learning more about the Hatch & Hype program, contact kimberleyfarmersmarket@wildsight.ca.

