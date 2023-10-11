Kimberley’s final First Saturday – Oktoberfest

Kimberley’s final First Saturday of 2023 was a beer, pretzel, music filled day, where many Kimberley families came out to enjoy the beautiful fall weather. And it’s amazing how many people were able to dig up German attire to wear to the festivities.

There were games, food, the Bavarian obstacle course, stair climbing, ukulele lessons and so much more. A great way to officially end the summer season.

Kudos to the Kimberley Arts Council First Saturday Committee volunteers for all their hard work.


