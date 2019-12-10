Kimberley’s First Annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk for the Food Bank

Organizers of the first annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run/Walk are thrilled with the turnout and the amount of money raised and food collected. All proceeds from the run go to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

The event went from concept to run in just two weeks, but despite the short timeline, 85 people turned out to run and walk. Conditions were icy and slippery, but a great time was had by all.

$2,284.44 in cash and dozens of boxes of food donations were collected.

“The organizers were overwhelmed by the generosity of the community,” said Tina Slunt. “We had people who could not participate donate before hand, and also had local residents passing by inquiring about the activity and donating.

“People are already talking about next years Ugly Sweater Food Bank Event.