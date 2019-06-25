Kimberley’s first Pride Fest is this Sunday

Hosted by the Kimberley Youth Action Network

This coming Sunday, June 30, the Kimberley Youth Action Network is hosting a very special event, Kimberley’s first Pride Fest.

Lori Joe from KYAN says the students are very excited about it.

“Some of them have come out and they feel comfortable and want to share with the community,” she said. “We are in the year 2019 and these young people are really excited to share the love. They feel very supported in their high school and want to share with the wider community.”

Joe says the event was initiated by Gwen Davies, who formed a subcommittee which has been working on planning the Pride event.

“They have done a great job juggling the organizing, with grad and final exams.”

Pride Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 and the main event will be a parade that starts at 11:30.

“We want you to wear your brightest, most colourful clothes, and dress up your dogs too. Colourful people, colourful dogs. It’s going to be great,” Joe said.

The parade will march through the Platzl and prizes will be awarded. There will also be live music and spoken word from some of the talented youth, and tie dye station and other interactive stations.

“The kids hope that this will return to Kimberley year after year.”

Joe says the kids would love to see local organizations and business show their support by coming out and supporting them — in bright clothes, of course.

“Come out and support your LGBTQ community. Love is love. Let’s just support each other no matter what, and support those who are coming out.”

In a letter to local business, the KYAN committee asked;

“We are very hopeful that many businesses, sports organizations, local agencies, and community clubs and members will come out and march in the PARADE, decorate their shops to show their support for self-affirmation, dignity and equality rights.”

Some proceeds from the event will go to OK2BME.ca, an organization that offers a set of support services for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning (LGBTQ) kids and teens

