Kimberley’s First Saturday returns July 2

First Saturdays are back, and the first one of the year, on July 2, 2022, promises to be a full day of entertainment.

Carol Fergus of the Kimberley Arts Council/Centre 64 says that they are so excited to be able to return this year, after a two year break.

Most of the action will be in the Platzl this year, from the pancake breakfast to the Celtic kitchen party in the evening.

Here is your full schedule of events, with something for all ages.

From 9:10 to 10:30 a.m. join the Kimberley Rotary Club for pancake breakfast with their famous trailer. And enjoy music from the Kimberley Community Band while you eat.

Beginning at noon, live entertainment will be offered by the Hurricanes, the Handsome Devils, Jim Marshall, Seniors’ Moments and Mo-Jo Beatz — something to please every musical taste.

Kids can enjoy face painting by Painted Frog; a creative corner with the Fun Haus Craft Lab and a photo booth.

There will also be a local art and crafter market.

An outdoor art studio for adults is also planned. Drop by and try your hand at gel-plate painting, and making mono=prints with paint, stencils, stamps and more.The feature artist will be water-colourist Renay Farwig.

Have you ever thought about learning the ukulele? Fergus says it’s not that difficult and you will be surprised at what you can learn in an hour. Workshops are at 12:30 and 2 p.m. Register at the information table in the Platzl. Your instructor will be Helen Robertson.

Check out the interactive story wall as you wander the Platzl.

Then in the evening, it’s party time. The Kimberley Elks club is hosting a barbecue in the Platzl beginning at 5:50 p.m. The beer garden opens at 5:30 and at 6 p.m. live entertainment begins.

The opening act is to be announced, but the main event feature band is Victoria’s Clanna Morna. That begins at 7 p.m. Bring chairs and dress for the weather.

Donations for the live entertainment are gratefully accepted.

Also around town on Saturday, there’s an art exhibit opening at Centre 64, featuring Barbara Maye, Journey of a Butterfly. There are train rides at the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway at 11, 1 and 3. You can tour Kimberley art galleries and drop by the museum to view their summer exhibits.

Sponsors for First Saturday are the City of Kimberley; the RDEK/CBT Kootenay Initiative and Tourism Kimberley.