Kimberley’s grads fundraising

Selkirk’s Class of 2019 is busy preparing for grad festivities the weekend of June 15, 2019. Part of that involves raising enough funds for Dry Grad and Prom.
Last weekend, the class held a fundraising barbecue at Kimberley Save On Foods.
Selkirk’s Class of 2019 is busy preparing for grad festivities the weekend of June 15, 2019. Part of that involves raising enough funds for Dry Grad and Prom.
Last weekend, the class held a fundraising barbecue at Kimberley Save On Foods.
Pianist Arne Sahlen will present ‘100 Years of Musical Marvels’ at Kimberley… Continue reading
In June of last year the City of Kimberley rolled out their… Continue reading
Presentation was made at the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill Thursday
The survey is focused on waste and recycling costs and options in the East Kootenay.
Earlier this year, the City of Kimberley and its Fire Department decided… Continue reading
Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%
Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization
Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours
WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report
Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay
Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found
Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal
Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum
Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board
Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017
Pianist Arne Sahlen will present ‘100 Years of Musical Marvels’ at Kimberley…
The survey is focused on waste and recycling costs and options in the East Kootenay.
In June of last year the City of Kimberley rolled out their…
Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board
Presentation was made at the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill Thursday
White Rock’s Brighton MacDonald says he continues to be haunted by identity theft