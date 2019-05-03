Last year’s grads were extremely grateful to all the volunteers and business owners who were able to make the Ride For Life program happen. Bulletin file.

Kimberley’s grads need volunteers for Ride For Life

Program needs about 10 to 12 drivers with Class 4 licenses

Last year, Ride For Life, the program that makes sure all of Kimberley’s grads and friends get home safely from Saturday night celebrations on grad weekend, announced that the program would have to be cancelled due to lack of volunteers and funding.

However, an informal group quickly got together and found enough drivers to pull it off and the program went ahead.

Now, parents of this year’s graduates are looking for volunteers to provide rides this year. Parent Robyn Toffolo and Amber Pasula from Kimberley Ambulance Service are heading up the program this year.

They have cars, thanks to the continuing generosity of Kimberley’s two auto dealers, Chalet GM and Melody Motors (Ford), who provide vehicles each year.

Insurance is approximately $100 per vehicle.

“Amber Pasula from the Kimberley Ambulance has been running this amazing volunteer service for 10 years,” Toffolo said. “This program is extremely important, as we want to ensure our children have a safe ride to and from their celebrations. In the past few years it has been a struggle getting volunteers so I am asking all of you to share with your friends and family to see if we can keep this alive.”

The glitch this year is that insurance requires that the drivers have a Class 4 license. That means the driver must be licensed to drive a school bus, specialty activity bus etc.

“Amber is looking for 10-12 drivers — the more the better to reduce shift time,” Toffolo said. “This is a long night and the more available to help will make it a safer night for all.”

By law, each vehicle needs a second person, meaning two adults, 19 and over must be in the vehicle, so volunteers are needed to ride along as well.

That means the group needs up to 24 drivers and ride along people, and there is also clean up at the end.

“Each of the vehicles as well as the dispatch location (fire hall) needs to be cleaned up at the end of the night and volunteers are needed to assist with this from 4-6 a.m.,” Toffolo said. “Yes this is early but due to the insurance duration, the vehicles have to get back to the dealership early on the Sunday morning.

“Please, please, please, spread the word, talk to your friends, recruit drivers and shotgun volunteers and yes, donations would be much appreciated!”

If you would like to help out with this important part of grad weekend, please contact Robyn at robyntoff@gmail.com or call 250-432-9607 or amber_pasula@hotmail.com or call 250-432-9180.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
