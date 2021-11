A special guest from the North Pole will be dropping into Kimberley’s Platzl on Saturday, November 27, 2021 for the annual Light Up.

The lights will be turned on at about 6 p.m. followed by some socially distanced photos with Santa and a candy cane or two.

Head down to the Platzl at about 5:30 p.m to wait for Santa

Bring the kids and say hi to St. Nick, and enjoy one of Kimberley’s long time traditions.