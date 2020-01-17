Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs have been awarded Volunteers of the Year by Alpine Canada in the 2019 Audi Canadian Ski Racing Awards. (Submitted file)

Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs named Volunteers of the Year with Alpine Canada

The duo are the driving force behind ski racing in Kimberley.

Steeves and Briggs have been the driving force behind the Kimberley Alpine Team and Dreadnaught Ski Racing at Kimberley Alpine Resort for many years now. They first took over in 2011.

Steeves explained that the duo first met in 2003 when they were both volunteers at Lake Louise.

“We’ve been ski racing forever,” he said. “We first met when we were both volunteering at Lake Louise. They had a chair there called the Olympic Chair, and it was a two seater and about a 20 minute ride up the hill. We ended up sharing a chair and that 20 minute ride and the rest is history.”

They were also recognized for their volunteerism in 2018, having won the same award as Volunteers of the Year with Alpine Canada.

In the recent past they were given the B.C. Alpine award, along with numerous others.

Steeves won Volunteer of the Year in 2011, along with the President’s Award from Visasport for Volunteer of the Year in 2013.

Briggs has won the BC Alpine Volunteer of the Year award twice, once individually in 2014 and together with Lloyd in 2017.

They also received Event of the Year in 2014 for their Dreadnaught Speed Camp and Race Series DH/SG.

Steeves was also a long-time volunteer at Lake Louise Winterstart, beginning in 1996. He was awarded the event’s prestigious belt buckle award for Outstanding Volunteer Contribution.


