Kimberley’s Mark Creek Lions to host Halloween bonfires

The Mark Creek Lions will once again be out on Halloween night, bringing a little warmth to Kimberley kids.

The Lions will have a their Halloween Howl and Bonfire on October 31, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m. at two locations — McDougal Park in Townsite and Lions Park in Marysville.

Stop by on your trick or treat route and warm up by the bonfire and enjoy a free hot chocolate and hotdog.

A Kimberley tradition brought to you by the Mark Creek Lions Club.



