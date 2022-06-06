Kimberley’s Marysville Daze kick off a summer of festivals

Paisley and Lydia enjoy Marysville Daze. Submitted
A return to normal is all we’ve wanted after the past two plus years. A chance to get together, for kids to have fun.

Yes, it still pays to take precautions but it was wonderful to see the community come out for Marysville Daze to kick off what we hope will be a great summer of festivals.

Thanks to the Mark Creek Lions for producing the day and thanks to everyone for coming out, though the weather could have been better.

We hope to see everyone again at Round the Mountain, Symphony on the Mountain, First Saturdays, JulyFest, Kaleidoscope and more.

Nobody does a festival like Kimberley. It’s nice to be back.

