Pictured is Neil Krane, winner of the North Star Quilters Society raffle quilt for 2019. The draw was held on September 23, 2019 at the Kimberley United Church. Congratulations, Neil. (Submitted file)

Kimberley’s Neil Krane wins quilt at North Star Quilters Society annual fundraiser raffle

The Kimberley North Star Quilters Society held their annual fundraiser at the Kimberley United Church on September 23, 2019. One of the quilters, Lenore Gish, donated a quote she made to be raffled off. The winner of the quilt raffle was Neil Krane, who is the son of a Kimberley quilter. Congratulations, Neil.

