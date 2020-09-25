Kimberley’s Noni Belland raises $1,914 to fight kids’ cancer in cycle challenge

Belland set out to raise $500

Over the month of August, Noni Belland set out to cycle 300 kilometres while raising a goal of $500 to fight children’s cancer in the Great Cycle Challenge (GCC).

Belland more than surpassed both of her targets, cycling a grand total of 640.4 kilometres on her pedal bike, not eBike, over the course of the month and raising $1,914.38, more than triple her original goal.

READ MORE: Noni Belland cycling 300 km in August raising money to fight children’s cancer

“Thinking back on the whole cycle challenge, the most inspiration I received was from our Facebook page of all the other riders across Canada, GCC Friends Canada page,” Belland told the Bulletin.

“It brought me to tears to see how all the littlest kids were riding their bikes for other little kids.”

She said one particular example really exemplified the challenge for her. A three year old named Kolten Davis from Okotoks, Alta. reached “Hero” status in the GCC by riding nearly 150 kilometres and raising over $1500. Kolten rode for his cousin Brooklyn, diagnosed with cancer when she was just four years old, but is now 11 and cancer free.

“These stories of others helping others were my inspiration,” Belland said.

Belland said she loved that some of her friends wanted to accompany her riding, whether they knew someone affected by childhood cancer or not.

She said her sisters donated even more to her cause, well after she had surpassed her goals and added that everyone who knew what she was doing was very generous.

“I think we are all affected in many ways with what happens to our kids,” she said.

The biggest challenge for Belland’s cycling endeavour was a rather large hill she had to conquer, no matter where she was riding.

“I started to do a mantra to myself, knowing that what I was going through was nothing compared to what the kids go through in their journeys,” Belland explained. “I will probably do this challenge again as I loved to see the positivity of others while giving selflessly of their time.”


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cranbrook, Kimberley communities participate in World Clean Up Day

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Noni Belland raises $1,914 to fight kids’ cancer in cycle challenge

Belland set out to raise $500

MP Morrison faults federal Throne Speech as new Parliament session begins

Kootenay-Columbia representative criticizes a lack of focus on jobs, support for resource sector

Kimberley Public Library re-opens doors to the public

Library has solely offered curbside service since onset of pandemic

Wildlife camera project explores effects of forest management practices on wildlife

Findings show no detections of cougars in sites that have been clear cut

City of Kimberley looking for feedback on active transportation

What do you like about the existing trail network for walking and cycling? What needs improvement?

B.C.’s top doctor thanks supporters after revealing threats over COVID-19 measures

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 has caused some people to lash out in anger and frustration out of fear

West Kootenay mother searching for son missing since Sept. 1

Nelson police are investigating the disappearance of Cory Westcott

NDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

NDP Leader John Horgan recommitted to $10-a-day child care and blamed the Greens for not supporting his efforts

Category 2 open burning prohibitions rescinded throughout Southeast Fire Centre

Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation, remain prohibited

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific will work to get donations to food banks while also producing an online music concert

Interior Health reports five new COVID-19 cases

Across the region, 34 cases are active

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Most Read