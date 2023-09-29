Kimberley’s Oktoberfest Saturday, October 7

Get your hands on some classic Happy Hans go-cups at Oktoberfest. Photo submitted

Next Saturday, October 7, is Oktoberfest, the last First Saturday of the year, and one that many Kimberley locals look forward to.

This is a chance to ‘Get Your Bavarian On’.

This is also your chance to get your hands on some vintage Happy Hans go cups, as we celebrate the 50th birthday of Kimberley’s mascot.

The First Saturday committee came across about 250 of the mugs while helping clean out a Chamber storage facility. It was decided to sell them for $5 each to raise funds for the rehab of the Platzl cuckoo clock, which is currently underway. There will be a table set up in the Platzl to sell the mugs.

Oktoberfest begins with Happy Hans joining a kids kazoo parade. Make signs, wear a costume and meet at Centre 64 by 11 a.m. The parade starts at 11:30.

Then there’s the Kimberley Stair Challenge. This begins at 10 a.m. and the physically fit are challenged to climb all three of Kimberley’s outdoor stairs back to back to back.

Entertainment is planned in the Platzl from noon to 5 p.m. There will be an artist and crafters market, beer garden in the Platzl, and bratwurst, pretzels and apple strudel for all to enjoy, as well as Bavarian games.

As with all First Saturdays, there will be artist and music workshops. Jason Jacob from the EK Chamber of Mines will give a demonstration of placer mining and gold panning techniques. Northern Indigenous Artist Elizabeth Gladue will have hand breaded moccasins on display.

For the kids there far painting with Skylar, crafts with Funk Haus Craft Lab, a photo booth with Britney and a rootbeer float garden at the Snowdrift.

Sounds like a day of fun. See you there.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

