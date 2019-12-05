Kimberley’s Pewee Nitros, Bantam Dynamiters and Save On Foods come together to host toy drive

Toy donations are being accepted until Dec. 16 and will be given to the Food Bank’s hamper program.

The Kimberley Pewee Nitros, the Bantam Dynamiters and Kimberley Save On Foods have partnered up to host a toy drive for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank Christmas Hamper program.

Every year the Food Bank puts together Christmas hampers for families in need. The hampers are filled with everything that a family would need over Christmas time, including a holiday meal and toys for children and teens.

This year the two local hockey teams and the grocery store have come together for a toy drive in hopes of ensuring all children get a toy this Christmas.

The toy drive kicked off on December 3 at Save On Foods, where the Pewee Nitros and Bantam Dynamiters were helping to bag groceries alongside setting up their toy drive booth, which is located beside the cash registers at Save On.

Toys can be dropped off at the booth until December 16th, when they will be delivered to the Food Bank. There are also two chances to donate toys at home hockey games. On December 6 through 8, the Pewee Nitros host their invitational tournament at the Marysville arena. From December 13 to 15, the Dynamiters host their Christmas Classic at the Civic Centre. Toys can be dropped off at both games. They should be unwrapped and are meant for children and teens ages 0 to 18.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

Bantam Nitros are pictured bagging groceries at the Toy Drive Kickoff on December 3, 2019. (Submitted file)

