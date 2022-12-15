Kimberley’s Selkirk Hockey Academy resumes its annual trip to Calgary

On Nov 29-30, athletes from the Selkirk Hockey Academy travelled to Calgary on a training trip. The trip included training on the ice with professional skills coaches and off the ice at Crash Conditioning where Doug Crashley trains junior and pro players. They also attended the Flames game versus the Florida Panthers.

“Pre-COVID our group would make this trip every year so it was great to get back there,” said Carson Loftsgard. “It is an awesome opportunity to learn from some of the best coaches and trainers in the hockey world. It is a big shot of motivation to experience how professionals train.”

The Selkirk Hockey Academy is a skill and character development program taught by Carson Loftsgard, a teacher and certified Hockey Canada Skills Coach.

“This program was far ahead of its time when it was founded by Jerry Bancks and a few other visionaries as the Selkirk Sports School. We try to stay true to the pillars of that program which include the development of community-minded, high performance athletes. We have evolved on the athletic side to narrow our focus to hockey specific skill and fitness training.”