George Radelja from the Spark Society for Youth accepts a donation from Kevin Dunnebacke, one of the organizers of the Show and Shine. Photo submitted.

George Radelja from the Spark Society for Youth accepts a donation from Kevin Dunnebacke, one of the organizers of the Show and Shine. Photo submitted.

Kimberley’s Spark Society for Youth benefits from Show and Shine proceeds

The first annual Kimberley Underground Railway Show and Shine volunteers raised funds through a 50/50 draw and raffle at the car show.

The KUMR Society is very pleased to support the Spark Society for Youth with a donation.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
In the weeds: Watercolour with Weeds night in Kimberley

Just Posted

George Radelja from the Spark Society for Youth accepts a donation from Kevin Dunnebacke, one of the organizers of the Show and Shine. Photo submitted.
Kimberley’s Spark Society for Youth benefits from Show and Shine proceeds

Homes were evacuated in the Aqam community due to a wildfire Monday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Evacuation alerts expanded as St. Mary’s River wildfire grows

The 50th-annual Kimberley JulyFest. Paul Rodgers photos.
Kimberley JulyFest turns 50

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is fundraising for a new neonatal intensive care unit at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook (Google maps photo)
EKFH Warm Embrace campaign will fund regional neonatal intensive care centre